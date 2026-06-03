Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 03/06/2026

Today we bring you a highly anticipated road safety victory in St. Johnston, a devastating eviction loophole in Strabane, an emotional appeal from the Donegal Piper, and the great end-of-school-year teacher gift debate.

Inside Today’s Episode:

  • 🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the morning with our daily review of the leading local and national headlines shaping the conversation today.

  • 🛣️ Good News for the Back Lone Road: Campaign leader Alice Lynch returns to the studio with a brilliant update for the St. Johnston community. Following a tireless campaign regarding a dangerously narrow stretch of the Back Lone Road, she confirms that local residents are teaming up with Donegal County Council to expedite the installation of much-needed vehicle lay-bys.

  • 🏠 The Succession Rights Loophole: Strabane Cllr Jason Barr highlights a devastating housing issue after three local families were hit with eviction notices from council homes. He explains the cruel lack of “succession rights” that forces families out of their homes when their parents pass away and calls for urgent policy reform.

  • 📷 Carlisle Road Studio Appeal: Derry business owner Lisa Lynch issues a public appeal for information following a targeted break-in at her photography studio on the Carlisle Road. She discusses the immense impact of having thousands of euros worth of professional, expensive camera equipment stolen.

  • 🌊 An Appeal from the Donegal Piper: In a deeply emotional interview, well-known traditional musician Christy Murray joins Greg to speak about his 36-year-old nephew, Ronan Strain, who has been missing from Dublin for 20 days. Believed to have entered the water at Howth Head, Christy appeals to the public and coastal communities to spread the word to help bring Ronan home and give the family closure.

  • 🎁 The Teacher Gift Debate: As the school year winds down, teacher Tina McLoughlin joins the show to unpack the perennial debate: Should parents buy end-of-year gifts for teachers and SNAs? We take listener feedback on the escalating pressure, costs, and whether a simple “thank you” card is enough.

  • 🇪🇺 30 Years of the Donegal Traveller Project: Siobhan McLaughlin (Manager of the DTP) and Hugh Friel (Roma Health Co-ordinator) look ahead to a major milestone conference in Letterkenny tomorrow. They reflect on three decades of advocacy, cultural preservation, and the ongoing fight for healthcare and social equality.

  • 🌬️ The Power of Breathwork: To close the morning, Niall McHugo of The Breathwork Project drops into the studio. He explains the science behind conscious breathing techniques and how simple daily practices can lower cortisol levels, manage anxiety, and improve overall focus.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 03/06/2026

3 June 2026
Alice Lynch
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Johnston community will work with DCC to provide lay-bys on the Back Lone Road

3 June 2026
ronan strain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of missing Donegal man appeal for closure after 20 days

3 June 2026
terraced housing NI
News, Audio

Strabane councillor calls for halt to social housing evictions after bereavement

3 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 03/06/2026

3 June 2026
Alice Lynch
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Johnston community will work with DCC to provide lay-bys on the Back Lone Road

3 June 2026
ronan strain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of missing Donegal man appeal for closure after 20 days

3 June 2026
terraced housing NI
News, Audio

Strabane councillor calls for halt to social housing evictions after bereavement

3 June 2026
710602857_1509381723959715_2163310339824155189_n
News, Audio

Sinn Féin to host public cost of living meeting in Letterkenny tonight

3 June 2026
Newry Crown Court
News, Top Stories

Cross-examination continues in Jeffrey Donaldson trial in Newry

3 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube