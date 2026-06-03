The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 03/06/2026

Today we bring you a highly anticipated road safety victory in St. Johnston, a devastating eviction loophole in Strabane, an emotional appeal from the Donegal Piper, and the great end-of-school-year teacher gift debate.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the morning with our daily review of the leading local and national headlines shaping the conversation today.

🛣️ Good News for the Back Lone Road: Campaign leader Alice Lynch returns to the studio with a brilliant update for the St. Johnston community. Following a tireless campaign regarding a dangerously narrow stretch of the Back Lone Road, she confirms that local residents are teaming up with Donegal County Council to expedite the installation of much-needed vehicle lay-bys.

🏠 The Succession Rights Loophole: Strabane Cllr Jason Barr highlights a devastating housing issue after three local families were hit with eviction notices from council homes. He explains the cruel lack of “succession rights” that forces families out of their homes when their parents pass away and calls for urgent policy reform.

📷 Carlisle Road Studio Appeal: Derry business owner Lisa Lynch issues a public appeal for information following a targeted break-in at her photography studio on the Carlisle Road. She discusses the immense impact of having thousands of euros worth of professional, expensive camera equipment stolen.

🌊 An Appeal from the Donegal Piper: In a deeply emotional interview, well-known traditional musician Christy Murray joins Greg to speak about his 36-year-old nephew, Ronan Strain, who has been missing from Dublin for 20 days. Believed to have entered the water at Howth Head, Christy appeals to the public and coastal communities to spread the word to help bring Ronan home and give the family closure.

🎁 The Teacher Gift Debate: As the school year winds down, teacher Tina McLoughlin joins the show to unpack the perennial debate: Should parents buy end-of-year gifts for teachers and SNAs? We take listener feedback on the escalating pressure, costs, and whether a simple “thank you” card is enough.

🇪🇺 30 Years of the Donegal Traveller Project: Siobhan McLaughlin (Manager of the DTP) and Hugh Friel (Roma Health Co-ordinator) look ahead to a major milestone conference in Letterkenny tomorrow. They reflect on three decades of advocacy, cultural preservation, and the ongoing fight for healthcare and social equality.