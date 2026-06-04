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Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – FAI Cup Draw throws up home ties for Harps & Derry

Joe Boyle

There are no games in the SSE Airtricity League this week.

At the half-way point in the First Division, Finn Harps are in 8th spot with four wins from their opening 18 matches.

Derry City have a similar record in the Premier Division with just four wins from the 20 matches they’ve played so far.

Both clubs have been handed home ties in Round 2 of the FAI Cup – Harps will welcome Bray Wanderers to Finn Park while Derry are at home to Tolka Rovers.

In other notable ties, Sligo Rovers travel to play Limerick side Janesboro and Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers host First Division leaders Cork City.

Former Finn Harps captain Joe Boyle spoke to Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to evaluate the FAI Cup draw and have a broader look at the first half of the season in both divisions…

 

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