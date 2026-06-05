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Annual Strabane Summer Jamm returns tomorrow


The annual Strabane Summer Jamm takes place tomorrow.

The initiative organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council is a day full of events in the town centre.

This year’s event will put an emphasis on local manufacturers, as a new artisan market will be present.

Alongside this, spotlight will also be focused on Strabane’s night-time economy as the After Dark Programme brings live music to the town’s local bars.

Jacqueline Whoriskey is the Council’s interim Head of Culture. She says it’s a celebration of the town:

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Representatives from Class Act Theatre Group, Much Ado Stage School, and Encore Performing Arts Academy, along with Chair of Strabane Chamber of Commerce Chair Michael Kelly, and Mayor Ruairi McHugh came together on Saturday to promote the upcoming Summer Jamm festivities in Strabane town.
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Annual Strabane Summer Jamm returns tomorrow

5 June 2026

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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