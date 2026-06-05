Annual Strabane Summer Jamm returns tomorrow



The annual Strabane Summer Jamm takes place tomorrow.

The initiative organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council is a day full of events in the town centre.

This year’s event will put an emphasis on local manufacturers, as a new artisan market will be present.

Alongside this, spotlight will also be focused on Strabane’s night-time economy as the After Dark Programme brings live music to the town’s local bars.

Jacqueline Whoriskey is the Council’s interim Head of Culture. She says it’s a celebration of the town: