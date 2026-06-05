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Business Matters, Ep 299: Social Enterprises CEO John Logue – plus new Brussels role for Donegal woman

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore speaks with Letterkenny man John Logue who is the CEO of Social Enterprises Republic of Ireland (SERI), and who has been appointed to the Government’s SME Advisory Group to represent the interests of Ireland’s 4,355 social enterprises.

In the programme he talks about the importance of social enterprises where the social return is the driving force rather than profit.

Chris has also been speaking with India Kennedy from Donegal Town who has just taken up a role as as Executive Assistant to the CEO of the Irish Fish Producers’ Organisation Aodh O Donnell.

India will be based primarily in Brussels but will support the Killybegs-based organisation’s work in Ireland and across EU institutions.

You can listen to the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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