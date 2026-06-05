Calls for public inquiry into defective concrete block crisis

Calls are being made for a public inquiry into the defective concrete block crisis and the use of the IS465 testing standard.

Cllr Frank McBrearty says that despite a recent review of the standard, it should now be abolished.

He argues that other existing standards used in concrete block production should have been applied instead, and claims they do not reference mica.

Councillor McBrearty says IS465 should never have been introduced, and argues it has led thousands of homeowners down the wrong path: