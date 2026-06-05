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€13.6bn Uisce Éireann funding to help Donegal projects

Uisce Éireann has announced that a number of water and infrastructure projects will be progressed across Donegal.

This comes as the Utility Regulator has given a determination on Revenue Control 4, which sets out a framework for delivering water services for the next four years.

The determination from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities provides for €13.6bn in capital investment over the five-year period.

As part of this, Uisce Éireann has unveiled a number of projects that will be progressed using this funding.

In a statement, they say a number of water and wastewater infrastructure projects will receive attention.

These include wastewater treatment plant upgrades at Buncrana, Fahan, and Ballyliffen.

Wastewater network upgrades are also due to take place in Convoy and Kilcar, while network and storage upgrades will be carried out in Letterkenny and Inishowen.

In addition to this funding under Revenue Control 4, Uisce Éireann says they have also secured €2bn of ring-fenced funding under the National Development Plan to accelerate delivery of housing targets.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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