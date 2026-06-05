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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Education Minister to begin DCB school engagements next week

Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton is set to begin engaging with 16 Primary Schools affected by Defective Concrete in the next week.

Confirmed by Donegal Deputy Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher, he says that these engagements will outline the next steps for these schools, including making on-site visits.

The Donegal Education and Training Board has been named as a local delivery partner for work between the Department and affected schools.

Deputy Gallagher expressed his hope that the next steps will happen soon:

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