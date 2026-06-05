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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Food redistribution programme sees benefits for Donegal

A food redistribution programme has seen benefits for community groups and charities in Donegal.

New figures released show that more than one million meals have been provided to vulnerable people in Donegal since the AIB Community Meals Programme was launched in 2018.

The findings show that the scheme has redistributed almost 500,000 kilograms of surplus food to charities and community groups across the county.

Alongside this, non-profit organisation FoodCloud says that their latest annual survey found that 77% of its community partners, which includes Family Resource Centres, say the initiative is helping them save money.

FoodCloud co-founder and CEO Iseult Ward says that ‘beyond rescuing surplus food and reducing waste, there is the potential to bring people closer together through sharing food and resources.’

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