“It’s currently as good as it gets in European athletics” – Patsy McGonagle on Mark English’s impressive Diamond League performance

Patsy McGonagle says Mark English is running as well as any 800m athlete in Europe after the Letterkenny native finished second in the Diamond League Meet in Rome last night.

The Finn Valley AC man’s time of 1:43.80 is a season’s best and the second-fastest time he’s ever ran over the two-lap race.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher, our Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle says it’s as good as it gets in Europe at the moment…

Here’s Mark’s reaction when speaking with Cathal Dennehy after the race…

“It went better than I expected. I didn’t really think I’d finish that far up, so it’s nice to come away with that result.” Mark English after finishing second in Rome in 1:43.80 – the second quickest time of his career. 🎥 Diamond League AG pic.twitter.com/3Pg7OUwsZN — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) June 4, 2026

English wasn’t the only Finn Valley Athlete with an impressive performance last night.

Roisin Flanagan set a new PB in the mile-race in St. Louis.

Flanagan finished in a superb time of 3:39.41.