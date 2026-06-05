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“It’s currently as good as it gets in European athletics” – Patsy McGonagle on Mark English’s impressive Diamond League performance

Mark English

Patsy McGonagle says Mark English is running as well as any 800m athlete in Europe after the Letterkenny native finished second in the Diamond League Meet in Rome last night.

The Finn Valley AC man’s time of 1:43.80 is a season’s best and the second-fastest time he’s ever ran over the two-lap race.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher, our Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle says it’s as good as it gets in Europe at the moment…

 

Here’s Mark’s reaction when speaking with Cathal Dennehy after the race…

English wasn’t the only Finn Valley Athlete with an impressive performance last night.

Roisin Flanagan  set a new PB in the mile-race in St. Louis.

Flanagan finished in a superb time of 3:39.41.

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