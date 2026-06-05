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Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Nuacht – Friday, June 5th

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Nuacht – Friday, June 5th

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hildegarde naughton
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Education Minister to begin DCB school engagements next week

5 June 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Nuacht – Friday, June 5th

5 June 2026
st columba's Stranorlar
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New Principal at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

5 June 2026
return
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Donegal students recognised at first return awards

5 June 2026
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Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Nuacht – Friday, June 5th

5 June 2026
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5 June 2026
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Transport Minister meets Garda Commissioner on road safety

5 June 2026

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