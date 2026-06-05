Malcolm Byrne resigns as chair of Oireachtas AI committee amid drink driving investigation

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne says he’s stepping down as Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Artificial Intelligence.

The move comes as a Garda investigation involving the Wicklow-Wexford deputy continues.

In a statement, the Wicklow-Wexford deputy said the decision was entirely his own and reflected the seriousness of the circumstances surrounding his arrest on suspicion of drink driving last Thursday.

Mr Byrne said he wanted to ensure the committee’s work could continue without distraction while a Garda investigation remains ongoing.

He says he’ll remain a member of the committee and continue his work on AI policy.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described drink driving as a very serious issue and said it would be inappropriate to pre-empt any developments in the case.