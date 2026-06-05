Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Police urge caution after false Limavady social media claims spread online

Police have found no evidence to support claims that a woman was drugged after being handed a business card in Limavady.

The allegation spread widely on social media and WhatsApp, claiming a woman lost consciousness after being approached by three men at a forecourt in the Ballyquinn Road area.

The story alleged that a gel-like substance on a business card caused the woman to become unwell, but police say no formal report was ever made and their enquiries did not substantiate the online claims.

The rumours mirror a long-running international hoax involving so-called “drugged business cards” which has circulated online for years.

PSNI in Derry and Strabane have since shared advice from FactCheckNI, urging the public to think carefully before sharing unverified claims online and to help prevent the spread of misinformation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Newry Crown Court
News, Top Stories

Trial of Jeffrey Donaldson continues

5 June 2026
ambulance3
News, Top Stories

Proposed pay deal for National Ambulance Service staff to go to ballot

5 June 2026
710781911_1020694613643978_7336547234509672965_n
News, Top Stories

Police urge caution after false Limavady social media claims spread online

5 June 2026
malcom byrne TD
News

Malcolm Byrne resigns as chair of Oireachtas AI committee amid drink driving investigation

5 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Newry Crown Court
News, Top Stories

Trial of Jeffrey Donaldson continues

5 June 2026
ambulance3
News, Top Stories

Proposed pay deal for National Ambulance Service staff to go to ballot

5 June 2026
710781911_1020694613643978_7336547234509672965_n
News, Top Stories

Police urge caution after false Limavady social media claims spread online

5 June 2026
malcom byrne TD
News

Malcolm Byrne resigns as chair of Oireachtas AI committee amid drink driving investigation

5 June 2026
Weather Forecast
News, Top Stories

Weather Forecast: Friday, June 5th

5 June 2026
Representatives from Class Act Theatre Group, Much Ado Stage School, and Encore Performing Arts Academy, along with Chair of Strabane Chamber of Commerce Chair Michael Kelly, and Mayor Ruairi McHugh came together on Saturday to promote the upcoming Summer Jamm festivities in Strabane town.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Annual Strabane Summer Jamm returns tomorrow

5 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube