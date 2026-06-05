Police urge caution after false Limavady social media claims spread online

Police have found no evidence to support claims that a woman was drugged after being handed a business card in Limavady.

The allegation spread widely on social media and WhatsApp, claiming a woman lost consciousness after being approached by three men at a forecourt in the Ballyquinn Road area.

The story alleged that a gel-like substance on a business card caused the woman to become unwell, but police say no formal report was ever made and their enquiries did not substantiate the online claims.

The rumours mirror a long-running international hoax involving so-called “drugged business cards” which has circulated online for years.

PSNI in Derry and Strabane have since shared advice from FactCheckNI, urging the public to think carefully before sharing unverified claims online and to help prevent the spread of misinformation.