The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 05/06/26

We wrap up the week with an intense Friday Panel dealing with demographic and social changes, legal fights over Irish turf, and an inspiring story of turning life around from rock bottom.
Inside Today’s Episode:
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🏛️ The Friday Panel: Greg is joined in studio by Mary T. Sweeney (Aontú), former Garda Sergeant Christy Galligan, and “the wee Donegal mammy” Emma Govha for an unfiltered look at the country’s shifting landscape:
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👶 Ireland’s Declining Birthrate: Following recent data indicating a sharp drop in the national birthrate, the panel looks at the driving forces behind the trend—from the surging cost of living and housing gridlock to changing societal norms. The debate turns intensely ideological as the panel examines if there is a direct correlation with the rate of abortion, and questions what a shrinking native population means for the economic and cultural future of the country.
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🛡️ Scrapping the Triple Lock: The panel shifts focus to national security and defense, debating the Government’s controversial intention to dismantle the “Triple Lock” mechanism. Is it a necessary step to modernize our defense forces in a volatile global climate, or a dangerous threat to Ireland’s traditional military neutrality?
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🎵 The Greg Hughes Podcast with Francie McGinley: We preview Episode 22 of the long-form podcast, dropping today. Greg plays an exclusive clip from guest Francie McGinley (owner of Intensity Fitness & ECA Donegal). He shares a powerful, raw snippet of his journey, “Two Paths, One Choice: The Route to Success,” detailing how he dragged himself out of rock bottom to build a thriving business.
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⚖️ The Legal Eagle on Peat Extraction: Legal expert Seamus Gunn joins the show to break down the massive news that the European Union is taking Ireland to court over its failure to protect peat bogs and regulate turf cutting. Seamus explains the complex environmental laws behind the case and takes listener questions on right-of-ways, boundary disputes, and property law.
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📱 Scroll Patrol: Shannen Wilkin drops into the studio for her regular Friday look at the digital world, checking out the viral trends, local talking points, and memes making a splash on social media across Donegal this week.
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