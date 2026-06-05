Trial of Jeffrey Donaldson continues

The trial of Jeffrey Donaldson in the North will hear from another witness in the case today.

The former DUP leader has pleaded not guilty to 18 historic sex offences.

His wife, Eleanor, denies five charges and faces a trial of facts.

Yesterday the jury in this trial heard from three witnesses: the husband of Complainant A, a Presbyterian minister and his wife.

Complainant A’s husband broke down in tears during his evidence while telling the court how his wife disclosed her allegations to him in 2019.

He said she told him Jeffrey Donaldson abused her on a number of occasions when she was younger.

The Presbyterian minister told the court he’s been providing pastoral care to the couple since 2022.

In 2023, the jury was told Jeffrey Donaldson texted this witness, asking for a private conversation.

The court heard the minister replied to say this would be inappropriate, to which the accused said he understood, and wanted to repent.

The trial continues today.