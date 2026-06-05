“We were very confident coming into the race” – Dylan Browne McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle produced a stunning performance to take victory in the Grade 1 Epsom Oaks this afternoon.
Last year’s Irish Champion Jockey was on board “Thundering On” and came from the back of the field to win by a few lengths ahead of 2nd favourite “Legacy Links”.
The horse went to post at 5/1 but Dylan spoke to ITV Racing after and said they were confident coming into the race…
Nerves of STEEL.
Hear from Oaks winning jockey, Dylan Browne McMonagle! pic.twitter.com/P0GvaU14Bq
— ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 5, 2026