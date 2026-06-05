“We were very confident coming into the race” – Dylan Browne McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle produced a stunning performance to take victory in the Grade 1 Epsom Oaks this afternoon.

Last year’s Irish Champion Jockey was on board “Thundering On” and came from the back of the field to win by a few lengths ahead of 2nd favourite “Legacy Links”.

The horse went to post at 5/1 but Dylan spoke to ITV Racing after and said they were confident coming into the race…