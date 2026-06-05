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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

WRC star Aaron Johnston to take part in Tyrone Stages Rally

Aaron Johnston & Takamoto Katsuta

World Rally Championship navigator Aaron Johnston will take part in the Tyrone Stages Rally this weekend.

Omagh native Johnston makes the return to his home event after a very successful start to this year’s WRC on board with Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta.

Katsuta & Johnston took their two first ever wins in the WRC in March and April with stunning victories in Kenya and Croatia respectively.

The pair, in their Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1, currently sit 2nd in the overall World Rally Championship standings behind Welshman Elfyn Evans.

Johnston will be in a Toyota Corolla Twin Cam when the rally gets underway based out of Cookstown on Saturday.

 

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