Barrett winner sets up crunch clash with France for World Cup qualification

As she so often is, Amber Barrett was in the right place at the right time to keep Ireland’s hopes of automatic qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup alive last night.

The Milford native tapped home a late winner in a 3-2 win over The Netherlands at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, which means a victory over France on Tuesday will send Ireland to next year’s World Cup in Brazil – the first Women’s World Cup to be hosted in South America.

Carla Ward’s side were narrowly beaten by the French back in March, with a Melvine Malard double on 71 and 79 minutes overturning a lead Ireland had held for most of the game.

Tuesday’s game will be played in the city of Grenoble at the foot of the French Alps and kicks off at 8 o clock Irish time.

Here’s Barrett’s winner last night…

Amber spoke of her pride in representing her country on RTE Sport after netting the winner last night…