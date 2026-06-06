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Henry & O’Sullivan win Tyrone Stages Rally

Kilrea driver Desi Henry and Convoy navigator Dean O’Sullivan have come out on top in the Tyrone Stages Rally which was based out of Cookstown today.

Henry & O’Sullivan, in a Ford Fiesta, finished 23.1 seconds ahead of Mark Kelly & Will Atkins’ Skoda Fabia in 2nd, with Alan Smyth & Emmett Sherry making up the rest of the top 3 in a VW Polo a further 1:05.9 seconds back on the winners.

It’s not Desi Henry’s first time to win the Tyrone Stages Rally as he also tasted success back in 2017.

Here’s the overall top 10…

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