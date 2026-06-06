Irish street sign proposal receives support in DCSDC

A motion to Derry City and Strabane District Council this week proposing a social media campaign bringing awareness to Irish street signs received support.

Proposed by Derg Cllr Caroline Devine it takes inspiration from a similar initiative in Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last year.

It comes as Irish street signs were vandalised in the Aghyaran area last month.

An Amendment from Ulster Unionist Cllr Derek Hussey seeking to include Ulster Scots in the initiative received unanimous support.

Cllr Devine says the motion is about heritage: