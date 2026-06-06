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Pollution which killed 20,000 fish in Louth identified and stopped

The source of agricultural pollution, which killed over 20 thousand fish in a river in County Louth, has been identified and stopped.

Species of the fish killed in the River Glyde include Atlantic salmon, eel, brown trout, pike, minnow, and coarse fish species.

The discovery was made on Tuesday evening, as clean up and sampling operations continue by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Junior Environment Minister Timmy Dooley – who visited the site yesterday – says a file for potential prosecution is being prepared by IFI:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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