Tyrone beat Galway to book spot in All-Ireland Minor Semi-Finals

Tyrone came from behind to defeat Galway on a score-line of 3-17 to 0-19 in the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-Finals in Meath this afternoon.

Brian Og McGuckin hit a first-half goal for Tyrone but Galway were excellent in the opening period and led 0-15 to 1-08 at the break.

The Tribesmen extended their lead to five points at the beginning of the second-half but it was far from over.

A goal on 44 minutes from Matthew Daly levelled matters as Tyrone took control.

Daly hit another goal late on to propel The Red Hand youngsters to a brilliant seven-point win and book their spot in the last four along with Cork and Kildare who also had victories today.

Derry face Roscommon in the last of the quarter-finals this evening in Cavan.