Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Tyrone beat Galway to book spot in All-Ireland Minor Semi-Finals

Tyrone came from behind to defeat Galway on a score-line of 3-17 to 0-19 in the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-Finals in Meath this afternoon.

Brian Og McGuckin hit a first-half goal for Tyrone but Galway were excellent in the opening period and led 0-15 to 1-08 at the break.

The Tribesmen extended their lead to five points at the beginning of the second-half but it was far from over.

A goal on 44 minutes from Matthew Daly levelled matters as Tyrone took control.

Daly hit another goal late on to propel The Red Hand youngsters to a brilliant seven-point win and book their spot in the last four along with Cork and Kildare who also had victories today.

Derry face Roscommon in the last of the quarter-finals this evening in Cavan.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Worker in an orange uniform during a road repair
Audio, News

Employer’s group calls for delay in pay transparency rules

6 June 2026
5th and 6th class from Scoil an Linbh Íosa were the lucky winners of a free beach exploration workshop at Rathmullen Beach as part of the Green-Schools SeaKeepers Project. Green Schools, Rathmullen, Donegal. Photo- Gerard McHugh- CW PHotos Ltd.
News

Donegal school partakes in beach exploration

6 June 2026
computer - Copy
News

Survey shows young people are turning to AI for companionship

6 June 2026
River Glyde
News, Audio

Pollution which killed 20,000 fish in Louth identified and stopped

6 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Worker in an orange uniform during a road repair
Audio, News

Employer’s group calls for delay in pay transparency rules

6 June 2026
5th and 6th class from Scoil an Linbh Íosa were the lucky winners of a free beach exploration workshop at Rathmullen Beach as part of the Green-Schools SeaKeepers Project. Green Schools, Rathmullen, Donegal. Photo- Gerard McHugh- CW PHotos Ltd.
News

Donegal school partakes in beach exploration

6 June 2026
computer - Copy
News

Survey shows young people are turning to AI for companionship

6 June 2026
River Glyde
News, Audio

Pollution which killed 20,000 fish in Louth identified and stopped

6 June 2026
Irish street sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish street sign proposal receives support in DCSDC

6 June 2026
Eurovision
News

Large drop in viewers for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest

6 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube