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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

EPA issues 72-hour no swim advisory for six Donegal beaches following rainfall

Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the water at six Donegal beaches following recent heavy rainfall.

The EPA has issued a 72-hour precautionary advisory covering Lady’s Bay in Buncrana, Lisfannon in Fahan, Rathmullan, Downings, Bundoran and Fintra in Killybegs.

Heavy rain can wash bacteria and other contaminants from land, rivers and drainage systems into coastal waters, increasing the risk of poor water quality.

The advisory does not mean contamination has been detected, but people are being urged to avoid swimming and other water-based activities until further testing is carried out.

The warning is particularly relevant for children, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems and anyone with open cuts or wounds.

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