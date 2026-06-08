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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, June 8th:

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, June 8th:

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st catherines vocational school killybegs
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New autism class approved for St Catherine’s Vocational School in Killybegs

8 June 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, June 8th:

8 June 2026
taxi
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana unregulated taxi issue highlights gaps in late-night transport – Cllr Murray

8 June 2026
Lisfannon beach
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EPA issues 72-hour no swim advisory for six Donegal beaches following rainfall

8 June 2026
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st catherines vocational school killybegs
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New autism class approved for St Catherine’s Vocational School in Killybegs

8 June 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, June 8th:

8 June 2026
taxi
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana unregulated taxi issue highlights gaps in late-night transport – Cllr Murray

8 June 2026
Lisfannon beach
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EPA issues 72-hour no swim advisory for six Donegal beaches following rainfall

8 June 2026
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Kinahan gang lieutenant Sean McGovern jailed for 24 years over murder plot roles

8 June 2026
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Volunteers remove 70kg of litter from Rossnowlagh Beach, including giant welly boot

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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