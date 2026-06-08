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MLAs ‘can’t afford to waste’ taking action on E-scooters – Durkan

The Justice Bill is making its way through the Stormont Assembly, which aims to amend various parts of the Police and Criminal Evidence Order 1989.

Ahead of a debate this week, Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan is proposing an amendment to the legislation to give the PSNI more power to tackle the dangerous use of scramblers and E-Scooters.

The amendment would allow police to seize vehicles causing distress or annoyance without first having to issue a warning.

This amendment has received cross-party support, being co-sponsored by DUP MLA Paul Frew and Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister.

In a statement, Mr Durkan said, communities in Derry are fed up with dangerous anti-social behaviour involving scramblers on their doorsteps.

Continuing, he added, The Assembly now has an opportunity to give police the tools they need to tackle this issue while avoiding the unnecessary criminalisation of young people, and this amendment offers us a real chance to deal with dangerous and anti-social behaviour involving scramblers and e-scooters.

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