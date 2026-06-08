Northwest Set to Host Historic Harp Bowl Semi-Final as Vipers Clinch Home Playoff

The Northwest Vipers have officially secured a home Harp Bowl Semi-Final after a dominant 38-8 victory over the Westmeath Minotaurs on Saturday afternoon at Mullingar RFC.

The result improves the Vipers’ record to 6-1 on the season and guarantees the club the number two seed in AFI Division One. More importantly, it ensures playoff American Football is coming to the Northwest later this summer, with the Vipers earning the right to host a Harp Bowl Semi-Final on home soil. The venue, date and kickoff time will be confirmed by American Football Ireland in the coming weeks.

The achievement represents one of the most significant moments in the club’s history. Since their formation, the Northwest Vipers have worked tirelessly to grow American Football across Derry, Donegal and the wider Northwest region. Securing a home playoff game is another major milestone for the organisation and a reflection of the progress made both on and off the field.

It will also provide local sports fans with the opportunity to witness postseason American Football in the Northwest, with a place in the Harp Bowl Championship Game at stake.

On the field, Sunday’s game saw the Vipers overcome an early setback before producing another impressive all-round performance.

The Minotaurs opened the scoring with a safety following a bad snap on a punt before adding a rushing touchdown and two-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead.

The Vipers responded through a huge defensive play from Ishy Ahmad, who intercepted a Minotaurs pass deep inside their own territory. Quarterback Mike Naulty immediately capitalised, powering over the line on a quarterback sneak, while Harry Burgess added the extra point.

The Vipers defence then began to dominate proceedings. Josh Reed and Matt Graham repeatedly disrupted the Minotaurs offence, while the unit as a whole controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the afternoon.

Before halftime, Naulty connected with Lewis Lecky for a touchdown pass to give the visitors a 14-8 lead heading into the break.

The second half belonged entirely to the Vipers.

Naulty added a second rushing touchdown before finding Mike Mallon and Ishy Ahmad for scores through the air. A heads-up play from holder Lorcan McCartney also resulted in a successful two-point conversion after a mishandled snap on an extra-point attempt.

The defence continued to shine, forcing multiple turnovers and even adding a safety of their own. Sean Devlin recorded an interception, while the Vipers repeatedly handed their offence excellent field position.

Naulty finished the afternoon with four total touchdowns and was named Offensive MVP. Joshua Ferris earned Defensive MVP honours after another standout performance at linebacker, while Harry Burgess was recognised as Special Teams MVP following a flawless kicking display.

While the playoff semi-final now awaits, the Vipers still have one regular season game remaining. They return home on June 21st to face local rivals the Causeway Giants as they look to carry momentum into the postseason.

For the first time, the Northwest Vipers will bring a Harp Bowl Semi-Final to the Northwest. With a place in the Harp Bowl Championship Game on the line, the club hopes the occasion will attract strong support from across the region and showcase the continued growth of American Football locally.

With a 6-1 record and home playoff football secured, 2026 is already proving to be one of the most successful seasons in the club’s history.