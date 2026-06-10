Access to be restored to Warden Beach in Portsalon

Access is set to be restored to Warden Beach in Portsalon after works were confirmed to address severe coastal erosion in the area.

The beach had been closed due to significant damage to sand dunes, with shifting river movement contributing to the erosion.

Portsalon also recently lost its Blue Flag status as a result of the environmental changes.

Fanad Coastal Group says it has now received confirmation that works will begin in partnership with contractors, Donegal County Council, local landowners and the University of Galway.

PRO Tricia Bradley says beachgoers should be able to enjoy the area again this summer:

Meanwhile, a new report is calling for a ‘masterplan’ to deal with the impacts of coastal erosion.

The study by the University of Galway estimates more than 2-thousand-200 properties and 570 kilometres of roads are already at risk.

The number of affected properties is expected to almost double by 2050.

Lead author of the report, Associate Professor Dr Eugene Farrell, says authorities should be looking at ways to relocate homes, businesses and key infrastructure forecast to be affected by coastal erosion: