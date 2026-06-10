Brazilian beef should not return to EU market in September – MEP Mullooly

A Midlands North West MEP claims Brazilian beef should not be allowed back onto the EU market because cattle due for slaughter this September would already have spent two years in the production system.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly says concerns remain over the use of antimicrobials and illegal growth promoters, and argues it is not possible to prove compliance for animals already nearing slaughter age retrospectively.

His position has been backed by former European Food Safety Authority chairman Dr Patrick Wall, who says Brazilian authorities cannot meet the September deadline set by the European Commission.

Mr Mullooly has written to the EU Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare, calling for the current restrictions on Brazilian beef imports to remain in place: