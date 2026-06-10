Deputy Doherty highlights regional inequality facing Donegal tourism

A Donegal Deputy has highlighted the regional inequality the county faces when it comes to tourism.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Deputy Pearse Doherty says, while Donegal hosts some of the most beautiful tourist attractions in the country, there is a serious lack of suitable infrastructure.

He highlighted issues facing popular attractions such as Glenveagh National Park and the entertainment industry in Donegal.

Deputy Doherty says Government officials must intervene in protecting the tourism sector in the county: