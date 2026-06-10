Frustration mounts over delayed approval for Burtonport Port landings



West Donegal has been left behind by the Department of the Marine, according to a Donegal TD, raising concerns in the Dáil.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has questioned why progress has not been made on approving Burtonport Port for fishing vessel landings on Saturdays from 2–6pm.

Speaking to Minister of State at the Department of the Marine Timmy Dooley, the Fianna Fáil TD said he did not expect to be still chasing the issue after previously raising it.

He says he has now been told a business case is required, and argues the process is being made unnecessarily complicated.

Minister of State at the Department of the Marine Timmy Dooley, says there is a clear problem that needs to be addressed: