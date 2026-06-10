Gardaí in Donegal urging public to be aware of scam caller

Gardaí in Donegal are warning the public of a scam that is currently in circulation.

They say people are receiving calls from a scammer claiming they are an employee of a mobile phone company.

Gardaí say the scammer may offer discounts or a mobile phone upgrade and then seek information from the victim in order to receive these perks.

They may also request partial payment for the phone upgrade.

Gardaí are reminding the public to be alert to scams, never disclose any personal details over the phone, never share codes or passwords and never click links in unsolicited text messages or emails.

They urge people not to engage if they receive such a call and to contact their mobile phone provider directly using a verified method to check if the call was genuine.

Victims should alert their bank and contact Gardaí immediately if they believe that they have fallen victim to a scam.