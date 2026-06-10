Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Ireland fall just short against France in Grenoble

Ireland were beaten 1-0 by France in their final World Cup Qualifying Group 2 clash in Grenoble last night.

A Melvine Malard effort on 40 minutes was enough for the home side to take the win they needed to qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

Malard also scored twice in France’s 2-1 win over the Irish back in March.

Milford’s Amber Barrett was introduced in the 89th minute, while Anna Patten, who’s grandfather is from Falcarragh, played the full game in defence for Carla Ward’s side.

With the Netherlands defeating Poland in the other game in the group last night, the results mean Ireland finished third and will go into the play-offs in October for another chance to qualify for next year’s tournament.

Captain Katie McCabe says there are plenty of positives to take from the campaign…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pat the cope
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustration mounts over delayed approval for Burtonport Port landings

10 June 2026
derrycourthouse
News

Charges brought after gun discovery in Derry area in March

10 June 2026
atu sports hub
News, Top Stories

New ATU Sports Hub moves to tender stage

10 June 2026
WRC Workplace Relations Commission
News, Top Stories

Gender discrimination claim dismissed by WRC in Letterkenny childcare case

10 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

pat the cope
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustration mounts over delayed approval for Burtonport Port landings

10 June 2026
derrycourthouse
News

Charges brought after gun discovery in Derry area in March

10 June 2026
atu sports hub
News, Top Stories

New ATU Sports Hub moves to tender stage

10 June 2026
WRC Workplace Relations Commission
News, Top Stories

Gender discrimination claim dismissed by WRC in Letterkenny childcare case

10 June 2026
Weather Forecast
News, Top Stories

Weather Forecast: Wednesday, June 10th

10 June 2026
mould house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother forced to dump baby crib due to mould in Ramelton apartments

10 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube