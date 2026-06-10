Ireland fall just short against France in Grenoble

Ireland were beaten 1-0 by France in their final World Cup Qualifying Group 2 clash in Grenoble last night.

A Melvine Malard effort on 40 minutes was enough for the home side to take the win they needed to qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

Malard also scored twice in France’s 2-1 win over the Irish back in March.

Milford’s Amber Barrett was introduced in the 89th minute, while Anna Patten, who’s grandfather is from Falcarragh, played the full game in defence for Carla Ward’s side.

With the Netherlands defeating Poland in the other game in the group last night, the results mean Ireland finished third and will go into the play-offs in October for another chance to qualify for next year’s tournament.

Captain Katie McCabe says there are plenty of positives to take from the campaign…