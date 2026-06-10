Man appears in Derry court on firearm charges

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court today charged with possessing a firearm under suspicious circumstances.

47-year-old Stephen Paul Coyle of Ridgeway Drive in Derry faced one charge of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances on March 14th this year.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge and opposed bail, saying they believed there was DNA evidence linking the accused to the gun and clothing the weapon was wrapped in.

The court was told that police investigations into a show of strength in January this year involved another firearm rather than this one but they believed Coyle might know the location of that weapon.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of reoffending as the defendant had a previous convictions for possessing an imitation firearm and there could be a risk of justice being obstructed.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle asked the officer had Coyle given an explanation as to how his DNA could have been on the clothing and was told he had.

The solicitor also asked had Coyle answered questions and he said he had until DNA was mentioned and then he made no comments.

Mr Kyle said Coyle claimed he had owned similar clothes to the ones with the firearm but had thrown them out.

The solicitor said that the defendant had a relevant record but it was of some vintage.

He said that the case could take up to a year to progress.

District Judge Suzanne Rice said that this was a ‘very serious offence’ and there was a risk of obstruction of justice and reoffending.

Bail was refused and Coyle will appear again on July 2.