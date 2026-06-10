Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Max Johnston signs for Institute as Stephen Doherty pens new deal

Institute Manager Peter Hutton and Max Johnston

Institute FC confirmed the signing of Max Johnston ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Max joins the club following his departure from Finn Harps and becomes the latest addition to Peter Hutton’s squad as preparations continue for the new campaign.

Manager Peter Hutton said: “Max is a player I’ve been aware of for a few years when watching him play for Finn Harps 19s and 20s.

He impressed me with his energy, work ethic and his eye for goal.

I was delighted when he agreed to sign with Stute as a few clubs had approached him after he decided to leave Finn Harps for a new challenge.

Max can play anywhere across the front three and will be a great addition to the squad. I’m sure he’ll settle in well and is another young player with a bright future ahead of him.”

Max Johnston said: “I’m delighted to sign for Institute and can’t wait to get started.

I’m looking forward to meeting everyone involved with the club, working hard for the team and hopefully helping bring success to the club this season.”

Meanwhile Stephen Doherty has signed a contract extension with the club.

He has committed his future to Stute for another couple of years following an impressive campaign in blue and white.

Stephen Doherty said: “I’m delighted to sign for another couple of years. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far, we’ve got a great group together now and after a strong finish to last season I’m looking forward to getting back in for pre-season and picking up where we left off.”

Institute Manager Peter Hutton and Stephen Doherty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pat the cope
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustration mounts over delayed approval for Burtonport Port landings

10 June 2026
derrycourthouse
News

Charges brought after gun discovery in Derry area in March

10 June 2026
atu sports hub
News, Top Stories

New ATU Sports Hub moves to tender stage

10 June 2026
WRC Workplace Relations Commission
News, Top Stories

Gender discrimination claim dismissed by WRC in Letterkenny childcare case

10 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

pat the cope
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustration mounts over delayed approval for Burtonport Port landings

10 June 2026
derrycourthouse
News

Charges brought after gun discovery in Derry area in March

10 June 2026
atu sports hub
News, Top Stories

New ATU Sports Hub moves to tender stage

10 June 2026
WRC Workplace Relations Commission
News, Top Stories

Gender discrimination claim dismissed by WRC in Letterkenny childcare case

10 June 2026
Weather Forecast
News, Top Stories

Weather Forecast: Wednesday, June 10th

10 June 2026
mould house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother forced to dump baby crib due to mould in Ramelton apartments

10 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube