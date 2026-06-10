Max Johnston signs for Institute as Stephen Doherty pens new deal

Institute FC confirmed the signing of Max Johnston ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Max joins the club following his departure from Finn Harps and becomes the latest addition to Peter Hutton’s squad as preparations continue for the new campaign.

Manager Peter Hutton said: “Max is a player I’ve been aware of for a few years when watching him play for Finn Harps 19s and 20s.

He impressed me with his energy, work ethic and his eye for goal.

I was delighted when he agreed to sign with Stute as a few clubs had approached him after he decided to leave Finn Harps for a new challenge.

Max can play anywhere across the front three and will be a great addition to the squad. I’m sure he’ll settle in well and is another young player with a bright future ahead of him.”

Max Johnston said: “I’m delighted to sign for Institute and can’t wait to get started.

I’m looking forward to meeting everyone involved with the club, working hard for the team and hopefully helping bring success to the club this season.”

Meanwhile Stephen Doherty has signed a contract extension with the club.

He has committed his future to Stute for another couple of years following an impressive campaign in blue and white.

Stephen Doherty said: “I’m delighted to sign for another couple of years. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far, we’ve got a great group together now and after a strong finish to last season I’m looking forward to getting back in for pre-season and picking up where we left off.”