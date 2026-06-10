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New ATU Sports Hub moves to tender stage

The first phase of the Letterkenny Regional Activity Hub at Knocknamona has been approved to proceed to the tender stage, clearing a major step forward for the long-planned development.

Donegal County Council is acting as lead applicant on behalf of ATU Donegal for the 42-acre project, which will now move towards delivery.

The initial phase is being funded through an €8.7 million Large-Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund grant, alongside €8.65 million in university funding.

The development will include a full-size multi-sport grass pitch, four synthetic five-a-side pitches, a pavilion and spectator stand, a sprint track, entrance road and car parking facilities.

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