Planning permission granted for 563 housing units in Q1 of 2026

176 planning applications have been granted in the first quarter of this year in Donegal.
This encompasses 563 housing units.
Of those, 158 are singular builds, 197 are in multi-development houses, and 208 are apartments.
176 planning applications have been granted in the first quarter of this year in Donegal.
This encompasses 563 housing units.
Of those, 158 are singular builds, 197 are in multi-development houses, and 208 are apartments.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland