Second round of public consultation for development of Glenveagh National Park opens

A second round of public consultation has opened on plans for the future development and visitor experience at Glenveagh National Park.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service , has published the updated Glenveagh National Park Visitor Experience Development Management Plan.

The consultation will run for until the beginning of July with updated documents available online and at the park throughout the process.

Dr. Emmet Johnston, Regional manager of the park, told this morning’s Greg Hughes Show that the upgrades will ensure that the park will be fit for visitors for generations to come: