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Uisce Éireann progressing plans to restore permanent water supply to Oileán Gabhla

Uisce Éireann have confirmed they are progressing plans to restore the permanent water supply to Oileán Gabhla.

They say works are expected to get underway this summer, and are weather dependent, and timelines may shift depending on us having the best conditions to carry out the work safely.

Careful planning is also underway to ensure that all environmental requirements are fully met.

Uisce Éireann say they are also working closely with their contractor to ensure clear and timely communications are provided to everyone affected, including island residents, emergency services, and the ferry service.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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