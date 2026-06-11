Darran Nash recalls famous USL win for Fanad United 20 years on

This Saturday will mark 20 years since Fanad United’s most famous Ulster Senior League title success.

Back in 2006, Fanad had a number of cup runs, and even got to the semi-finals of the FAI Intermediate Cup, but this meant they were behind in their league games.

Kildrum Tigers had completed their USL campaign with Fanad some 21 points adrift, but with 7 games in hand.

Remarkably, Fanad won all seven matches to set up a play-off for the title with Kildrum in what was the late Ollie Horgan’s second season in charge at Triagh-a-Lough.

And, in the never-to-be-forgotten decider, there was late drama.

For Fanad goalkeeper Darran Nash, it was his second season at Fanad, and one that he fondly recalls.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking to him about a title race that has gone down in history as a feat unlikely to be repeated…

There’s a game at Triagh-A-Lough this coming Saturday at 4pm with some well-known face from previous Fanad teams.

There’ll be a presentation to the family of the late Seamus McGinley who passed away last year – Seamus did the gate for many years at Triagh-A-Lough.