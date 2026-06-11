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Connolly returns to Derry City as Director of Football

Derry City FC have announced the appointment of Mark Connolly as the club’s new Director of Football.
Connolly, who left Derry as a player back in November, will get started straight away and said:
“I am delighted to re-join the club in a new role and I can’t wait to get started.
I look forward to working with Tiernan and everyone at the club to help create an environment where players, staff and the academy can thrive.”
Club chairman Philip O’Doherty added “Mark brings a wealth of experience, professionalism, and deep understanding of the game. Mark is a clear leader, and his vision will be invaluable as we continue to develop every aspect of the football club”
Derry also thanked Coleraine Football Club for the professional way they dealt with their request to bring Connolly back to the Brandywell.
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