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30 Days of Good Deeds

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GAA talk with Ryan Ferry ahead of big weekend for Donegal GAA & LGFA teams

Ryan Ferry

It’s a busy weekend ahead for Donegal GAA & LGFA teams.

On Saturday at 3pm, the senior men’s team play Cork in Round 2A of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

That evening, the Donegal Minors bid for All-Ireland Tier 2 glory when they take on Louth in the Paul McGirr Cup Final at the Box-It Athletic Grounds from 7:30pm.

Donegal’s Senior Ladies’ team get their All-Ireland Senior Championship up and running with a trip to Parnell Park to face Dublin on Saturday at 3pm.

Before all of that, there’s silverware on the line for the Donegal U20 Ladies as they contest the Ulster U20 Final against Tyrone on Friday night in Fermanagh.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher spoke to Ryan Ferry, Sports Editor at The Donegal News, on The Score this week to preview the action.

Mark & Ryan started with a chat about the upcoming All-Ireland Senior Football Championship games this weekend for Donegal, Derry, Tyrone & Westmeath…

 

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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