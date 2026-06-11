LGFA: Donegal and Tyrone U20’s set to go head-to-head for Karen Jackson Cup

The inaugural Ulster U20 final sees the pairing of neighbours Donegal and Tyrone this Friday at St. Patrick’s Park, Donagh, Co. Fermanagh.

Initially six counties took part in two groups of three with the winners and runners up in each section facing of for a place in the final.

Donegal were in group A with Tyrone and Down.

The Tir Chonnail girls won both games scoring ten goals along the way.

Against Tyrone they fired in six majors to win 6-14 to 2-10. Another four goals followed against Down, where the girls from the Northwest won 4-13 to 0-8.

Topping the group meant they faced a strong Monaghan side in the semi-final which they won 2-7 to 0-9.

Tara Rose Mc Mahon will captain the side which contains players from seventeen clubs.

Tyrone and Donegal met in the very first game of the competition with Donegal winning comfortably on the day.

Despite their opening day loss, the Red Hand girls reached the last four with a 2-4 to 1-4 win over Down.

Tyrone made their way to the final thanks to a brilliant semi-final performance against Cavan.

The Breffni side topped Group B and were red hot favourites to advance however Tyrone, playing away from home, pulled off a famous victory, winning 1-16 to 1-9.

Donegal will start as favourites to be the first name to be placed on the Karen Jackson Cup thanks to the fact they have already beaten Tyrone in the competition.

Karen Jackson died in July 2018 aged just 22.

She had been born with a liver condition, but this never stopped her.

She was GAA mad and her life revolved around football and her club St. Finbarr’s.

She played, attended county board meetings and coached at her club.

She followed both Cavan ladies and men teams.

In 2018 she received a transplant however she then suffered a haemorrhage which claimed her young life.

Her club commissioned a special jersey in Karen’s memory and along with her family actively promote organ donation.

Friday’s winner will receive the Karen Jackson Cup which was donated to ULGFA by the Jackson family.