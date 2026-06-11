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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Thursday, June 11th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Thursday, June 11th:

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Thursday, June 11th

11 June 2026
Photo 2 - Church of St. Lugadius, Lifford (JG)
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Over €98,000 awarded to five Donegal heritage projects

11 June 2026
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Driver escapes serious injury in Clonmany crash

11 June 2026
McConalogue dail
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McConalogue faces questions over Ireland vs Israel football fixtures

11 June 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Thursday, June 11th

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Photo 2 - Church of St. Lugadius, Lifford (JG)
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11 June 2026
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11 June 2026
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Givinostat recommended for approval by Oireachtas committee

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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