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Over €98,000 awarded to five Donegal heritage projects

Five Donegal community heritage projects are to share over €98,000 in funding aimed at supporting conservation, access and promotion of local heritage sites.

The funding has been awarded under the Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme, which supports projects that protect and promote Ireland’s cultural and natural heritage.

Among the recipients is Clonleigh Parish Church in Lifford, which receives €25,000 for ongoing repairs to the Church of St. Lugadius, along with funding for projects in Inishowen, Inver, Glenties and Gaoth Dobhair.

The Heritage Council says the scheme helps communities take direct action in preserving important local heritage, from historic buildings to biodiversity and digital archives.

More details:

Recipient Project Location Funding
Clonleigh Parish Church On-going repairs to the Church of St. Lugadius (Clonleigh Parish Church of Ireland) Lifford €25,000
Inishowen Traditional Music Project Development of digital archive and upgrading of website Inishowen €22,622
Inver Heritage Group Gate pillar, steps and boundary wall repairs to improve access to St. Naul’s Church and historic graveyard Inver €21,666
Brian Friel Trust CLG Creation of a Brian Friel Digital Heritage Trail Glenties €25,000
Machaire Beo / LIFE on Machair Cú Costa: Biodiversity Mentor Outreach Project (on-site biodiversity monitoring and advice for Luinnigh coastal Machair grassland site) Gaoth Dobhair €3,763
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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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