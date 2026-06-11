Talking Soccer with Gavin Cullen – League Of Ireland Preview

After a two-week break, Finn Harps and Derry City both return to the pitch this Friday evening in the SSE Airtricity League.

Harps welcome Willie O’Connor’s UCD to Finn Park in the First Division.

The students are second in the table and well on course to secure a promotion play-off spot.

Kevin McHugh’s side, however, are languishing at the other end of the table in 8th spot with just 4 wins in 18 games.

In the Premier Division, Derry City welcome Bohemians to Celtic Park with the home team aiming to claim their first win since April.

Former Finn Harps manager Gavin Cullen has been looking ahead to the action with Highland’s Mark Gallagher…