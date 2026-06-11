The Score – 11/06/26

This week on The Score…

We’re joined by our Derry City Correspondent Martin Holmes as Mark Connolly was announced as the club’s new Director Of Football today.

We also hear from former Finn Harps captain Gavin Cullen for a preview of this week’s LOI games for Harps & Derry.

Darran Nash takes a trip down memory lane to look back at Fanad United’s sensational run to glory in the 2006 Ulster Senior League.

Plus, as a massive weekend in GAA beckons, Ryan Ferry joins us to look ahead to the action…