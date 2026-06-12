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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Ireland vs Israel moved to a neutral venue behind closed doors

The FAI says a request to move Ireland’s home game against Israel has been approved by Europe’s governing body for football.

It will also be played behind closed doors.

There is no indication yet of where the game will be played, although Israel has used a stadium in Hungary in the past.

The match has been the subject of protests and repeated calls for a boycott, which the FAI has consistently said will not happen.

It’s also been in contact with the Palestinian Football Association and says it’s deeply conscious of the suffering “being endured” in Gaza.

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