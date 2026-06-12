The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 23: Carolynne Murray – Strength Forged in Loss

In this episode, we sit down with Carolynne Murray, Director & General Manager of the Shandon Hotel & Spa and Chairperson of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation.

Carolynne’s journey is one of remarkable resilience. Growing up in Derry, she learned early on that true strength is often found in the quiet sacrifices made by parents to create a better future. Her path to leadership was shaped by immense personal challenges in her youth, forcing her to develop independence and a firm belief that your beginnings do not dictate your destination.

Today, Carolynne shares her perspective on modern leadership, the importance of fostering regional excellence in the Northwest, and why she now views every professional decision through the lens of legacy. We discuss how navigating life’s most difficult chapters has shifted her focus from traditional achievements to the values of safety, kindness, and security she hopes to instill in her daughters.

In this episode, we cover: