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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Tyrone & Derry name teams for All-Ireland SFC games this weekend

Tyrone manager Malachy O’Rourke has named an unchanged starting line-up for this weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 2A encounter against Mayo at Healy Park in Omagh.

Here’s the full squad for Sunday’s clash, which throws in at 2:30pm…

 

Elsewhere, there are three changes to Derry’s team to face Meath at Celtic Park in Round 2B tomorrow night at 7pm.

There will be a first senior start for James Sargent, Dan Higgins is set for a first championship start of the season and Paul Cassidy returns to the first 15.

Here’s the full Derry squad…

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