Tyrone & Derry name teams for All-Ireland SFC games this weekend

Tyrone manager Malachy O’Rourke has named an unchanged starting line-up for this weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 2A encounter against Mayo at Healy Park in Omagh.

Here’s the full squad for Sunday’s clash, which throws in at 2:30pm…

Elsewhere, there are three changes to Derry’s team to face Meath at Celtic Park in Round 2B tomorrow night at 7pm.

There will be a first senior start for James Sargent, Dan Higgins is set for a first championship start of the season and Paul Cassidy returns to the first 15.

Here’s the full Derry squad…