Josh Mc Erlean and Eoin Tracey expecting fierce Donegal Rally race

The countdown is very much on to this weekend’s Donegal International Rally as the crews finalising their preparations.

The Rally has a world class field that defending champion Callum Devine is going to have to content with.

Among them is WRC crew – Josh McErlean and Eoin Tracey.

The Derry Cork partnership have been touring across the world in a Rally 1 MSPORT Puma but will tackle Donegal in a works Rally 2 Fiesta this weekend.

Josh has never competed in Donegal but Eoin has one under his belt.

Speaking with Kevin Glendinning on the Krunching Gears Podcast, Josh and Eoin say they are here to give it everything….

The full interview with Josh and Eoin will be available on the Krunching Gears Podcast on Thursday morning.