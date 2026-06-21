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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

‘Cloud of grief over Donegal today’ following tragic death of teenager at the Donegal International Rally

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty says ‘there’s a cloud of grief over Donegal today’.

It follows the death of a teenage spectator at the Donegal International Rally yesterday.

Two other people are receiving treatment in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, following the incident at the 12th stage.

Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club say they are deeply saddened by the tragedy and have cancelled the remainder of the event as a mark of respect.

Deputy Doherty says it’s “heartbreaking,” and the community is supporting the family:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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